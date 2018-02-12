WPP said on Monday that GroupM, its wholly-owned global media investment group, has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Indian digital creative agency The Glitch. The Glitch, whose clients include Unilever, Netflix, Shutterstock and Tinder, focuses on digital, video and content strategy, interactive design technology, branding and media planning. The company was founded in 2009 and employs around 200 people in Mumbai and Delhi. WPP says the acquisition continues its strategy of focusing on the ...

