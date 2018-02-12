Legend Solicitors Selects Eclipse's Market-leading Proclaim Case Management Software Solution to Replace its Current System

BRADFORD, England, February 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

London law firm, Legend Solicitors, is implementing the Proclaim Case Management Software solution from Eclipse Legal Systems, the sole Law Society Endorsed legal software provider.

Legend Solicitors boasts an experienced team of solicitors that specialises in immigration, conveyancing and personal injury. Operating from its East Ham office, the firm offers a professional, friendly and reliable client service, and has earnt a reputation of expertise within the local community.

After an extensive selection process, a range of in-depth demonstrations and a number of meetings, Legend Solicitors saw Eclipse's Proclaim Case Management system as the best on the market. Initially, the firm decided to implement another system based upon costs, but quickly realised that it was not fit for purpose and following this, selected the Proclaim software solution to cover its conveyancing, immigration and personal injury work areas.

Once implemented, Proclaim will provide all departments with a centralised and consistent desktop application, whilst enabling the firm to streamline its processes and significantly reduce administrative overheads. As a result, fee earners' time will be freed up to focus on exceptional client service. Additionally, thanks to Proclaim's flexibility, Legend Solicitors will be able to seamlessly integrate the financial accounting and practice management system in a staged roll-out.

To further drive efficiencies within the personal injury department, Legend Solicitors has opted to implement Eclipse's full A2A (Application-to-Application) software integration with the MoJ Claims Portal, which will provide the team with a seamless method of submitting claims and eliminating duplicate data entry.

Aravind Sreevalsalan, director of Legend Solicitors, comments:

"Eclipse is the clear market-leader when it comes to legal software and its Proclaim system stands head and shoulders above the rest in terms of functionality and adaptability.

"Overall, Proclaim will help us to streamline our case progression, and reduce the time we spend processing cases, therefore helping us to maintain our enviable reputation with our clients."

About Eclipse

Eclipse Legal Systems, part of Capita Plc, is the UK's leading provider of legal software solutions, employing over 160 staff at its Yorkshire HQ.

The firm's Proclaim software system is in use by 25,000 professionals within a vast range of market sectors, territories and work areas.Proclaim is Endorsed by the Law Society (the only solution of its type to hold this accreditation) and integrates all case management, accounting, document management, reporting, time recording, task and diary functions into one desktop solution.

TouchPoint+ is Eclipse's unique self-service system, providing an always-on, platform agnostic portal for law firm clients and business partners.

