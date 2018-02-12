

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the Canadian dollar climbed against most major counterparts in the European session on Monday.



The loonie bounced off to 86.57 against the yen and 1.5405 against the euro, from its early lows of 86.24 and 1.5441,respectively.



The loonie rose back to 1.2557 against the greenback, off its early low of 1.2597. This is just short of a pip to break its early 4-day high of 1.2556.



The next possible resistance for the loonie is seen around 88.00 against the yen, 1.52 against the euro and 1.23 against the greenback.



