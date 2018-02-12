Analytics Insight Names 'The 10 Most Trusted Big Data Analytics Companies' in 2018

SAN JOSE, Calif. and HYDERABAD, India, February 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Analytics Insight, a brand of Stravium Intelligence, has named 'The 10 Most Trusted Big Data Analytics Companies 2018' in its February magazine issue.

The magazine features Forecast5' Analytics, Inc. as the Cover Story. Forecast5' Analytics is significantly helping public sector organizations to improve existing processes, bring transparency, drive strategic planning and make a powerful impact on our society. It further includes BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions as Company of the Month. BRIDGEi2i Analytics helps organizations to enable business transformation with the power of artificial intelligence, big data and advanced analytics. Other eight companies with a strong global brand reputation for innovation, product quality, and customer focus include Alteryx Inc., ARRIA NLG, Edge Networks, Latentview Analytics, Paxata, SparkCognition Inc., Teralytics Inc. and Tiger Analytics.

Big data and analytics have become key competitive differentiators and top investment priority among organizations globally. Organizations using big data and analytics tools and platforms enjoy increased agility, better integration with partners, and boost overall performance and profitability.

The featured companies are on the cutting edge and are transforming the way businesses are carried out by offering state-of-the-artbig data and analytics solutions. The insights offered by the companies empower organizations to keep pace with their peers in this highly competitive data-driven industry. "We extend our sincere congratulations to all the10 companies for delivering excellent services and experiences to their customers," says Ashish Sukhadeve, Founder & Editor-in-Chief at Analytics Insight.

