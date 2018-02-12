

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $1.21 million, or $0.03 per share. This was up from $0.76 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 62.4% to $14.45 million. This was up from $8.90 million last year.



China HGS Real Estate Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.21 Mln. vs. $0.76 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 59.2% -EPS (Q1): $0.03 vs. $0.02 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 50.0% -Revenue (Q1): $14.45 Mln vs. $8.90 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 62.4%



