Regulatory News:
Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):
|Date
|
Total number of
|
Number of voting rights exercisable at
|January 31, 2018
|2,536,176,714
|2,685,221,354
A total number of 2,693,598,110 voting rights were attached to the 2,536,176,714 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:
8,376,756 voting rights attached to the 8,376,756 Total shares held by TOTAL S.A. that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180212005650/en/
Contacts:
Total