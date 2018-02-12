Leader in fintech chooses Astute Bot to power mobile payment product, boon by Wirecard.

Astute Solutions today announced their selection by Wirecard, a leading global specialist in digital financial technology, to implement Astute's chatbot software into the boon app Europe's fastest-growing mobile payment solution. Astute Bot will enable boon users to receive personalized service interactions through a messaging interface, creating a smooth, frictionless experience. In recent years, Wirecard began using artificial intelligence in its risk management systems, and is now implementing AI-fueled features in the field of consumer interactions and customer support.

boon by Wirecard is the only mobile payment solution in Europe that is completely independent from any bank. The app allows users to make mobile, contactless payments at NFC-capable point of sale locations. Launched in 2015, boon is currently available in Germany, Austria, Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland, Spain, United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, and Italy.

Astute Bot, driven by narrow artificial intelligence and natural language processing, won multiple awards for the best new software product of 2017. The chatbot product creates conversational interactions with customers, determining the intent of the request and the best answer from multiple data sources, including authored content, external sources and other business systems. Astute and Wirecard plan to soon expand this offering to more of Wirecard's business customers.

"By continuously expanding its value proposition, boon by Wirecard has become an advanced mobile payment ecosystem, which is far beyond payment-only," said Georg von Waldenfels, Executive Vice President Consumer Solutions at Wirecard. "We are excited to soon be offering a further enhanced consumer interaction experience which is well advanced versus market standard."

"Customers have higher expectations than ever before when it comes to simple, yet sophisticated, services," said Richard Jones, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Astute Solutions. "Boon users will be able to use Astute Bot to interact with the innovative services being offered how they want, when they want."

Wirecard AG is a global technology group that supports companies in accepting electronic payments from all sales channels. As a leading independent supplier, the Wirecard Group offers outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments. A global platform bundles international payment acceptances and methods with supplementary fraud prevention solutions. With regard to issuing own payment instruments in the form of cards or mobile payment solutions, the Wirecard Group provides companies with an end-to-end infrastructure, including the requisite licences for card and account products. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Securities Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060, WDI). For further information about Wirecard, please visit www.wirecard.com or follow us on Twitter @wirecard.

Astute Solutions builds intelligent software solutions for the world's best brands, enhancing engagement with their customer communities by contextually blending human and artificial intelligence. Astute's technology enables companies to provide more efficient customer service, protect their brands, and increase customer loyalty. See how at AstuteSolutions.com.

