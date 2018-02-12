Global Protein Assays Market 2017-2025 - Rising Expenditure in Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical in R&D

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Protein Assays Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2017 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global protein assays market was valued at US$ 984.8 million in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 2,804.6 million by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2017 to 2025.
Rising expenditure in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical in research and development, rising importance of proteomic, government interest and funding in research activity are key factors driving the growth of protein assay market.
The global protein assays market is segmented by assay type into dye-binding assays, copper-ion-based assays, test strip-based assays, and other protein assays.
By product it is segmented into dye-binding assays, copper-ion-based assays, test strip-based assays, and other protein assays. Dye-binding assays occupies the largest share of protein assays market.
The global protein assays market is also segmented by technology type into absorbance-based protein assays, colorimetric protein assays and colorimetric protein assays. Absorbance-based protein assays dominates the protein assays market.
On basis of application it is further segmented as reagents, kits, and instruments and accessories. Reagent dominates the global protein assay market and it is also the fast growing market.
As of the current market scenario, North America dominate the global protein assays market followed by the Europe. Most of the key market players are based in this region which plays important role in driving the growth of the market besides, well developed R&D infrastructure and encouraging investment in proteomic studies. Asia-Pacific is fastest growing protein assays market in forecast period.
Key Market Movements:
- Rise in research and development in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies especially for study of genomics and proteomics play significant role in fuelling the growth of protein assay market
- Government funding for academics and institutional research for the study of proteomics and its application
- With help of diagnostic and prognostic assays early diagnosis of disease is possible, predict the outcome and help in tailoring the right treatment at the earliest
- There are various protein assay kit available in the market, which are more sensitive to quantitation of protein even at small quantities that are widely used
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Global Protein Assays Market Analysis
Chapter 4 Global Protein Assays Market Analysis, by Type, 2015-2025 (US$ Mn)
Chapter 5 Global Protein Assays Market Analysis, by Product Type, 2015-2025 (US$ Mn)
Chapter 6 Global Protein Assays Market Analysis, by Technology, 2015-2025 (US$ Mn)
Chapter 7 Global Protein Assays Market Analysis, by Application, 2015-2025 (US$ Mn)
Chapter 8 Global Protein Assays Market, by Geography, 2015-2025 (US$ Mn)
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Abcam PLC.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Biovision Inc.
- Cell Signaling Technology, Inc
- GE Healthcare
- Geno Technology, Inc.
- Lonza Group
- Merck KGaA
- Novus Biologicals, LLC
- Perkinelmer, Inc.
- Promega Corporation
- Soltec Ventures (Soltec Bio Science)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9jvlvh/global_protein?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716