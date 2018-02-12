Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest multi-channel attribution modeling study on the retail industry. A retail industry client in the US wanted to ensure that the channels they are investing in are all revenue-generating channels. The client wanted to align the campaigns to the right media at the right time and also understand the real path to purchase.

According to the multi-channel attribution modeling experts at Quantzig, "Businesses can determine the marketing channels and campaigns that are contributing the most towards driving leads and ultimately sales with the help of multi-channel attribution modeling."

The retail industry is driven by economic and social developments and population growth. With the changing preferences of the consumers and rising spending habits, consumers are more concerned about living a healthier lifestyle, and this is encouraging the growth of the retail industry.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to divide the bulk of the budget between social and search channels based on the click-through rates. The client was able to find out that the paid search channels were responsible for a more significant share of the revenues and the budget needed to be re-allocated.

This multi-channel attribution modeling solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gain a clear comparison of test and control regions within the same states

Perform channel attribution at DMA level

This multi-channel attribution modeling solution provided predictive insights on:

Identifying the most significant variables affecting sales conversions

Understanding the recommended budget by each channel for each DMA

