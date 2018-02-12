$5.9 Billion Growth Opportunities in the Global Prepreg Market, 2018-2022 - Commercial Aerospace is Expected to Remain the Largest Segment by Value and Wind Energy by Volume

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global prepreg market is expected to reach an estimated $5.9 billion by 2022 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2022.

The future of the prepreg market looks attractive with opportunities in the commercial aerospace, military/defense, general aviation, space/satellite, sporting goods, marine, wind energy, automotive, and civil engineering industries. The major drivers for market growth are growing demand for advanced high performance and lightweight composite materials and increasing performance requirements in the end use industries.



The growing use of high performance composite materials in the end use industries is likely to drive the consumption of epoxy based prepreg over the forecast period. By manufacturing technology, hot melt is expected to remain the largest segment over the forecast period.



It is forcast that the commercial aerospace is expected to remain the largest segment by value and wind energy by volume. Commercial aerospace is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period supported by the growth in the development and production of advanced aircraft models and increasing use of lightweight high-performance composites in new aircraft programs, such as Boeing 787, Airbus A350.



By resin type, thermoset prepreg is expected to remain the largest segment due to its demand in wind turbine blades and aerospace components.



North America is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume. Rest of the World is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of growth in the demand for aerospace and wind energy industries.



Some of the features of Prepreg Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Global prepreg market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2011-2016) and forecast (2017-2022) by segments and region.

Segmentation analysis: Global prepreg market size by various applications such as end use industry, weave type, manufacturing technology, type of prepreg, reinforcement, and resin in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global prepreg market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

, , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of prepreg in the global prepreg market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of prepreg in the global prepreg market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2011 to 2022

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Prepreg Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Prepreg Market by End Use Industry

3.3.1: Commercial Aerospace

3.3.2: Military/ Defense

3.3.3: General Aviation

3.3.4: Space/Satellite

3.3.5: Sporting Goods

3.3.6: Marine

3.3.7: Wind Energy

3.3.8: Automotive

3.3.9: Civil Engineering

3.3.10: Others

3.4: Global Prepreg Market by Weave Type

3.4.1: Fabric Prepreg

3.4.2: Unidirectional Prepreg

3.5: Global Prepreg Market by Manufacturing Technology

3.5.1: Hot melt

3.5.2: Solvent Dip

3.6: Global Prepreg Market by Type of Prepreg

3.6.1: Thermoset Prepreg

3.6.2: Thermoplastic Prepreg

3.7: Global Prepreg Market by Reinforcement

3.7.1: Carbon fiber

3.7.2: Glass fiber

3.7.3: Aramid fiber

3.8: Global Prepreg Market by Resin

3.8.1: Epoxy Prepreg

3.8.2: BMI Prepreg

3.8.3: Phenolic Prepreg

3.8.4: Cyanate Easter

3.8.5: Thermoplastic Prepreg



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Prepreg Market by Region

4.2: North American Prepreg Market

4.3: European Prepreg Market

4.4: APAC Prepreg Market

4.5: ROW Prepreg Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunities Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Prepreg Market by End Use Industry

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Prepreg Market by Region

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Prepreg Market by Type of Prepreg

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Prepreg Market by Resin Type

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for Global Prepreg Market by Reinforcement Type

6.1.6: Innovations in the Global Prepreg Industry

6.2: Emerging Trends in Prepreg Industry

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion in Prepreg Industry

6.3.3; Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in Prepreg Industry

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Hexcel Corporation

7.2: Cytec Solvay Group

7.3: Gurit

7.4: Toray Industries Inc.

7.5: TenCate Advanced Composites

7.6: SGL

7.7: Mitsubishi Rayon

7.8: Toho Tenax



