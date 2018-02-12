For journalists who follow the latest mobile news and trends, IHS Markit analysts will be available for commentary ahead of and onsite at MWC 2018 in Barcelona, Spain, from February 26 to March 1, 2018.
IHS Markit experts will be following developments from the show and can provide remarks and snap analysis about the impact of the various announcements on the global mobile industry. Interviews can be arranged by contacting the analysts directly using the links below with a copy to press@ihsmarkit.com.
IHS Markit analysts available for interviews on MWC topics:
- Heidi Adams IP and optical networks for 5G, heidi.adams@ihsmarkit.com
- Noman Akhtar smart cities, IoT and M2M, noman.akhtar@ihsmarkit.com
- Marianna Angelou broadband infrastructure, marianna.angelou@ihsmarkit.com
- Josefin Berg off-grid solar solutions for telecom towers, mobile operator solar power access strategies, josefin.berg@ihsmarkit.com
- Colin Bird automotive software, apps and services, colin.bird@ihsmarkit.com
- Przemek Bozek data transmission and infrastructure, przemek.bozek@ihsmarkit.com
- Ian Fogg 5G, smartphones, smartwatches, AR, VR, AI, ian.fogg@ihsmarkit.com
- Ted Hall TV services and strategies, including telco video, ted.hall@ihsmarkit.com
- Jusy Hong mobile devices, jusy.hong@ihsmarkit.com
- Michael Howard carrier SDN/NFV, automation, AI, network slicing, michael.howard@ihsmarkit.com
- Jenalea Howell industrial IoT, digital technologies, smart cities, jenalea.howell@ihsmarkit.com
- Jack Kent apps, mobile media, consumer services and platforms, social media, jack.kent@ihsmarkit.com
- Christian Kim cellular IoT, smartphones, christian.kim@ihsmarkit.com
- Daniel Knapp social media platforms, advertising, AI-driven marketing, data strategies, daniel.knapp@ihsmarkit.com
- Wayne Lam smartphone design trends, cellular connectivity, emerging 5G standards, wayne.lam@ihsmarkit.com
- Tom Morrod consumer electronics, multiscreen and multiplatform distribution, tom.morrod@ihsmarkit.com
- Diane Myers VoLTE, IMS, Diameter, diane.myers@ihsmarkit.com
- Maria Rua Aguete service providers, content and platform strategy, consumption trends, maria.ruaaguete@ihsmarkit.com
- Gerrit Schneemann mobile devices, mobile location technologies, gerrit.schneemann@ihsmarkit.com
- Daniel Simmons video delivery and experience technology, service provider CPE, daniel.simmons@ihsmarkit.com
- Scott Stonham transformative technologies including AI, IoT and 5G, RootMetrics, scott.stonham@ihsmarkit.com
- Mike Sullivan-Trainor NFV, operations automation, mike.sullivan-trainor@ihsmarkit.com
- Manuel Tagliavini MEMS and sensors in consumer electronics and mobile, manuel.tagliavini@ihsmarkit.com
- Stéphane Téral 5G, AI, data analytics, quantum networking, stephane.teral@ihsmarkit.com
- Sarah Wallace OSS/BSS, AI, analytics, digital experience, sarah.wallace@ihsmarkit.com
- Ruomeng Wang mobile financial services, consumer platforms, ruomeng.wang@ihsmarkit.com
- Julian Watson IoT connectivity, business models, M&A and operator strategies, julian.watson@ihsmarkit.com
- Richard Webb mobile backhaul, millimeter wave, small cells, carrier Wi-Fi, richard.webb@ihsmarkit.com
- Ying Yang mobile devices, ying.yang@ihsmarkit.com
RootMetrics experts will be available via phone for commentary on mobile network performance and consumer mobile experience. Contact Colleen Seery of the IHS Markit Media Relations team to arrange an interview. She will be on site at the show and can be reached at colleen.seery@ihsmarkit.com or +1 724-252-6987.
