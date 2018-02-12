For journalists who follow the latest mobile news and trends, IHS Markit analysts will be available for commentary ahead of and onsite at MWC 2018 in Barcelona, Spain, from February 26 to March 1, 2018.

IHS Markit experts will be following developments from the show and can provide remarks and snap analysis about the impact of the various announcements on the global mobile industry. Interviews can be arranged by contacting the analysts directly using the links below with a copy to press@ihsmarkit.com.

IHS Markit analysts available for interviews on MWC topics:

Heidi Adams IP and optical networks for 5G, heidi.adams@ihsmarkit.com

Noman Akhtar smart cities, IoT and M2M, noman.akhtar@ihsmarkit.com

Marianna Angelou broadband infrastructure, marianna.angelou@ihsmarkit.com

Josefin Berg off-grid solar solutions for telecom towers, mobile operator solar power access strategies, josefin.berg@ihsmarkit.com

Colin Bird automotive software, apps and services, colin.bird@ihsmarkit.com

Przemek Bozek data transmission and infrastructure, przemek.bozek@ihsmarkit.com

Ian Fogg 5G, smartphones, smartwatches, AR, VR, AI, ian.fogg@ihsmarkit.com

Ted Hall TV services and strategies, including telco video, ted.hall@ihsmarkit.com

Jusy Hong mobile devices, jusy.hong@ihsmarkit.com

Michael Howard carrier SDN/NFV, automation, AI, network slicing, michael.howard@ihsmarkit.com

Jenalea Howell industrial IoT, digital technologies, smart cities, jenalea.howell@ihsmarkit.com

Jack Kent apps, mobile media, consumer services and platforms, social media, jack.kent@ihsmarkit.com

Christian Kim cellular IoT, smartphones, christian.kim@ihsmarkit.com

Daniel Knapp social media platforms, advertising, AI-driven marketing, data strategies, daniel.knapp@ihsmarkit.com

Wayne Lam smartphone design trends, cellular connectivity, emerging 5G standards, wayne.lam@ihsmarkit.com

Tom Morrod consumer electronics, multiscreen and multiplatform distribution, tom.morrod@ihsmarkit.com

Diane Myers VoLTE, IMS, Diameter, diane.myers@ihsmarkit.com

Maria Rua Aguete service providers, content and platform strategy, consumption trends, maria.ruaaguete@ihsmarkit.com

Gerrit Schneemann mobile devices, mobile location technologies, gerrit.schneemann@ihsmarkit.com

Daniel Simmons video delivery and experience technology, service provider CPE, daniel.simmons@ihsmarkit.com

Scott Stonham transformative technologies including AI, IoT and 5G, RootMetrics, scott.stonham@ihsmarkit.com

Mike Sullivan-Trainor NFV, operations automation, mike.sullivan-trainor@ihsmarkit.com

Manuel Tagliavini MEMS and sensors in consumer electronics and mobile, manuel.tagliavini@ihsmarkit.com

Stéphane Téral 5G, AI, data analytics, quantum networking, stephane.teral@ihsmarkit.com

Sarah Wallace OSS/BSS, AI, analytics, digital experience, sarah.wallace@ihsmarkit.com

Ruomeng Wang mobile financial services, consumer platforms, ruomeng.wang@ihsmarkit.com

Julian Watson IoT connectivity, business models, M&A and operator strategies, julian.watson@ihsmarkit.com

Richard Webb mobile backhaul, millimeter wave, small cells, carrier Wi-Fi, richard.webb@ihsmarkit.com

Ying Yang mobile devices, ying.yang@ihsmarkit.com

RootMetrics experts will be available via phone for commentary on mobile network performance and consumer mobile experience. Contact Colleen Seery of the IHS Markit Media Relations team to arrange an interview. She will be on site at the show and can be reached at colleen.seery@ihsmarkit.com or +1 724-252-6987.

