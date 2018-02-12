SpareBank 1 SMN - Mandatory notification of trade - SpareBank 1 SMN's savings programme allocates equity certificates

The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 7 February for use in the group's savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees as bonus equity certificates in accordance with their savings amount.

After allocation the bank owns 1,995 equity certificates.

As participants in the savings programme, the primary insiders below have been allocated equity certificates as follows:

Name: Allocated no. equity certificates: New total holding of equity certificates*: Cathrine Aunvik 109 632 Katharina Erlandsen

Kjell Fordal 109

109 632

245,054 Finn Haugan 109 200,630 Vegard Helland 109 33,944 Kjersti Hønstad 55 3,656 Oddny Lysberg

Endre Jo Reite

Berit Rustad 109

109

109 1,048

7,262

2,717 Svein Tore Samdal 109 23,250 Tove Westrum Sørensen 55 2,104 Hans Tronstad 109 790

*) incl. close associates

Trondheim, 12 February 2018



Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672

