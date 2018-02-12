SpareBank 1 SMN - Mandatory notification of trade - SpareBank 1 SMN's savings programme allocates equity certificates

The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 7 February for use in the group's savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees as bonus equity certificates in accordance with their savings amount.
After allocation the bank owns 1,995 equity certificates.
As participants in the savings programme, the primary insiders below have been allocated equity certificates as follows:
|Name:
|Allocated no. equity certificates:
|New total holding of equity certificates*:
|Cathrine Aunvik
|109
|632
| Katharina Erlandsen
Kjell Fordal
| 109
109
| 632
245,054
|Finn Haugan
|109
|200,630
|Vegard Helland
|109
|33,944
|Kjersti Hønstad
|55
|3,656
| Oddny Lysberg
Endre Jo Reite
Berit Rustad
| 109
109
109
| 1,048
7,262
2,717
|Svein Tore Samdal
|109
|23,250
|Tove Westrum Sørensen
|55
|2,104
|Hans Tronstad
|109
|790
*) incl. close associates
Trondheim, 12 February 2018
Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:
Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: SpareBank 1 SMN via Globenewswire