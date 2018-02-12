sprite-preloader
Montag, 12.02.2018

12.02.2018 | 14:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

SpareBank 1 SMN - Mandatory notification of trade - SpareBank 1 SMN's savings programme allocates equity certificates

The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 7 February for use in the group's savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees as bonus equity certificates in accordance with their savings amount.

After allocation the bank owns 1,995 equity certificates.

As participants in the savings programme, the primary insiders below have been allocated equity certificates as follows:

Name: Allocated no. equity certificates: New total holding of equity certificates*:
Cathrine Aunvik 109 632
Katharina Erlandsen
Kjell Fordal		 109
109		 632
245,054
Finn Haugan 109 200,630
Vegard Helland 109 33,944
Kjersti Hønstad 55 3,656
Oddny Lysberg
Endre Jo Reite
Berit Rustad		 109
109
109		 1,048
7,262
2,717
Svein Tore Samdal 109 23,250
Tove Westrum Sørensen 55 2,104
Hans Tronstad 109 790

*) incl. close associates

Trondheim, 12 February 2018

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:
Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)



Source: SpareBank 1 SMN via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)