Norwegian headquartered manufacturer REC Silicon has posted revenue of $78 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, a 3.4% increase over the previous quarter's $75.5 million. The company also increased its EBITDA to $10.3 million, increasing from $3.6 million the previous quarter.REC Silicon cited silicon gas sale volumes as the main reason for its increased revenue for the final quarter of 2017. These came in at 969 metric tons (MT), 8% above the guidance figure issued in the previous quarter. The company produced 2,616 MT of polysilicon in the quarter, which it says was roughly in line with ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...