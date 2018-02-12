RISC-V track features 10 presentations from the Foundation and its member organizations

RISC-V Foundation:

WHERE: Hall 3A, booth 3A-419, NürnbergMesse, Messezentrum 1, 90471 Nürnberg, Germany

WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 27 Thursday, March 1, 2018

WHAT: The RISC-V Foundation will share updates on new products and implementations from its expansive membership at Embedded World 2018. The Foundation will be exhibiting at hall 3A, booth 3A-419. The RISC-V Foundation booth will include pods from member companies Antmicro, GreenWaves Technologies, Imperas, Syntacore, UltraSoC and VectorBlox.

Embedded World invited the Foundation to host a full-day RISC-V track on Tuesday, Feb. 27. The speaking track, called RISC-V Class, will feature 10 half hour presentations from member companies, universities and the Foundation. During the RISC-V track, speakers will discuss the role of the RISC-V ecosystem in advancing innovation and growth in the semiconductor and embedded systems industries. Speaking sessions include:

Running RTOS on RISC-V When: 9:30 a.m. 10 a.m. CET Who: Tim Morin, Microsemi Corporation



RISC-V: Emulation and Rich, Non-Intrusive Analytics Address Verification Complexity When: 10 a.m. 10:30 a.m. CET Who: Rupert Baines, UltraSoC and Russ Klein, Mentor Graphics



Cycle Approximate Timing Simulation of RISC-V Processors When: 10:30 a.m. 11 a.m. CET Who: Lee Moore, Imperas



Securing RISC-V Machines Dynamically with Hardware-Enforced Metadata Policies When: 11:30 a.m. 12 p.m. CET Who: Steven Milburn, Dover Microsystems



RISC-V ISA and Foundation Overview When: Noon 12:30 p.m. CET Who: Rick O'Connor, RISC-V Foundation



A RISC V-Based Open Hardware Platform for Wearable When: 2:30 p.m. 3 p.m. CET Who: Stefan Mach, ETH Zurich



A RISC-V Based Heterogeneous Cluster When: 3 p.m. 3:30 p.m. CET Who: Davide Rossi, University of Bologna



Precisely Engineered RISC-V Embedded Processors in 30 Days When: 4 p.m. 4:30 p.m. CET Who: Keith Graham, University of Colorado Boulder



RISC-V in High Computing, Ultra-Low-Power, Programmable Circuits When: 4:30 p.m. 5 p.m. CET Who: Eric Flamand, GreenWaves Technologies



Efficiency of the RISC-V ISA-Level Custom Extension When: 5 p.m. 5:30 p.m. CET Who: Grigory Okhotnikov, Syntacore



Throughout the show Microsemi will be hosting sessions at its booth, located at Hall 1/ 1-431, to discuss Microsemi's Mi-V RISC-V ecosystem. RISC-V Foundation Executive Director Rick O'Connor will also be a featured speaker at the booth, presenting an overview of the RISC-V Foundation and the ISA.

To learn more about the activities of the RISC-V Foundation and its member companies at Embedded World, please visit: https://riscv.org/2018/01/risc-v-embeddedworld-2018/.

To schedule a meeting with RISC-V or a member organization, please email: ew2018@workspace.riscv.org. To learn more about the RISC-V Foundation, its open, free architecture and membership information, please visit: https://riscv.org.

