WPP (NYSE:WPP) announces that its wholly-owned global media investment group, GroupM, has agreed to acquire a majority stake in The Glitch, a digitally-led creative agency.

The Glitch was founded in 2009 and employs around 200 people in Mumbai and Delhi. The Glitch's full-service capabilities include digital, video and content strategy, interactive design technology, ecommerce, branding and media planning. Clients include Unilever, Netflix, OYO Rooms, Shutterstock, Tinder and others in the entertainment, beauty and FMCG sectors.

The Glitch's revenues for the year ending 31 March 2017 were around INR 214 million with gross assets of around INR 175 million as at the same date.

The acquisition will continue GroupM's growth strategy in one of the world's most dynamic economies, and offer clients access to a wide portfolio of leading-edge digital marketing services and holistic content solutions.

The investment will also continue WPP's strategy of focusing on three key areas that differentiate the Group's offering to clients: technology, data and content. WPP's digital assets include companies such as Acceleration (marketing technology consultancy), Cognifide (content management technology), Conexance (data cooperative), Deeplocal (innovation studio founded as a spin-off from Carnegie Mellon University), Marketplace Ignition (Amazon-focused ecommerce), Medialets (mobile ROI measurement), Salmon (e-commerce), The Cocktail (digital consultancy) and Hogarth (digital production technology). WPP also has investments in a number of innovative technology services companies such as Globant and Mutual Mobile, as well as ad technology companies such as AppNexus, Celtra (creative management platform), comScore (data investment management), mySupermarket, Percolate, ScrollMotion and Within Unlimited (VR/AR).

The Group has invested in digital content companies like All Def Digital, Fullscreen, Gimlet, Indigenous Media, Imagina (a content rights and media company based in Spain), MRC, Mic, Mitú, Refinery29, Uproxx Media Group and VICE. WPP's roster of wholly owned digital agencies include AKQA, Blue State Digital, Essence, F.biz, Mirum, POSSIBLE, Triad Retail Media, VML and Wunderman.

WPP's digital revenues were over US$7.5 billion in 2016, representing 39% of the Group's total revenues of US$19.4 billion. WPP has set a target of 40-45% of revenue to be derived from digital in the next four to five years. Digital represented 41% of WPP's revenues as of June 30, 2017. Collectively WPP companies in India generate revenues of over US$0.6 billion and employ over 19,000 people.

About WPP

WPP is the world's leading communications services group with billings of US$74 billion and revenues of over US$19 billion. Through its operating companies, the Group provides a comprehensive range of services including: advertising media investment management; data investment management; public relations public affairs; branding identity; healthcare communications; digital, eCommerce and shopper marketing; and specialist communications. The company employs over 200,000 people (including associates and investments) in over 3,000 offices across 112 countries.

In 2017 WPP was named Holding Company of the Year at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity for the seventh year running, the World's Most Effective Holding Company in the Effie Effectiveness Index (sixth consecutive year) and World's Top Holding Company by Warc 100 (third year running).

