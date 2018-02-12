European oil and gas explorer Frontera Resources said it had raised £2.5m using the online AIM-market crowdfunding website PrimaryBid.com. The company said it would allot and issue 536.5m new ordinary shares as a result. The proceeds will be used for operations on wells in the company's Taribani and Mtsarekhevi operations in Georgia. Frontera chief executive Zaza Mamulaishvili said: "We are delighted to have once again used PrimaryBid's innovative platform that allowed investors who have ...

