The State of New York has filed a lawsuit against The Weinstein Company, Mr Weinstein and his brother accusing them of not protecting their employees from sexual harassment, bullying and intimidation from Harvey Weinstein himself and other executives. The attorney general for the State of New York, Eric Schneiderman said the "harassment and intimidation culture" had served to mask the actions of the company and of Harvey Weinstein, ensuring victims' silence through confidentiality agreements ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...