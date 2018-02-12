Market Leading UK-Based Provider of Mobile Workflow Solutions and Automation Tools for Property and Collateral Valuation

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today announced the completion of the Company's acquisition of eTech Solutions Limited (eTech). Founded in 2005, eTech is the UK's leading provider of innovative mobile surveying and workflow management software that enhances productivity and mitigates risk for participants in the UK property market. With more than 50 percent of UK property appraisals running through the eTech platform in 2017, the company provides an end-to-end property valuation workflow management platform and mobile appraiser solution. eTech clients include UK appraisers, appraisal management companies and lenders. eTech also serves the energy market with mobile and desktop solutions that automate the collection, analysis and provisioning of data and reports.

"The acquisition of eTech expands our UK footprint and augments our valuation solutions offerings," said Frank Martell, CoreLogic president and CEO. "The eTech team has established a great track record of building innovative solutions that helped transform the UK appraisal industry. We believe that over time, we can potentially leverage benefits from a number of eTech's innovative solutions to fuel automation and reduce cycle times in our U.S. operations."

