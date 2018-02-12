

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) announced that QVAR RediHaler (beclomethasone dipropionate HFA) Inhalation Aerosol is now commercially available to patients in both 40 mcg and 80 mcg strengths by prescription in the U.S. With the launch of QVAR RediHaler, the company is discontinuing sales of the previously available QVAR.



QVAR RediHaler is the first and only breath-actuated aerosol inhaled corticosteroid for the maintenance treatment of asthma as a prophylactic therapy in patients 4 years of age and older.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX