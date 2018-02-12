Global Mold Release Agent Market Report 2018-2022: $1.2 Billion Market Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The future of the global mold release agent market is positive with opportunities in the die casting, rubber, tire, concrete, plastic, and food processing applications. The global mold release agent market is expected to reach an estimated $1.2 billion by 2022 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2017 to 2022. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing use of mold release agent in die casting, tire and plastic applications.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the mold release agent industry, include the increasing shift to water-based release agents and increasing value of gluten-free baked products.



Some of the mold release agent companies profiled in this report include Chem-Trend, Wacker Chemie, Daikin industries, Dow Corning, and Momentive Performance Materials.



The report forecasts that the die casting segment is expected to remain the largest segment by value and will experience the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increase in automotive production and growth in construction industry.



The major material type used in different applications is water and solvent based mold release agent. Water based mold release agent is expected to be the largest material type by volume and will experience the highest growth over the forecast period because of its excellent properties: it is environmentally friendly, presents no fire hazards, and has zero VOC emissions.



Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume; APAC is also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in end use industries. Growing industries in emerging economies like China, India, and South Asia countries are the major factor for driving the mold release market.



Some of the features of Mold Release Agent Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis include:



Market size estimates: Global mold release agent market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M lbs.) shipment.

Global mold release agent market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M lbs.) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2011-2016) and forecast (2017-2022) by segments and region.

Market trend (2011-2016) and forecast (2017-2022) by segments and region. Segmentation analysis: Global mold release agent market size by various applications such as product, material, and application in terms of value and volume shipment.

Global mold release agent market size by various applications such as product, material, and application in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Global mold release agent market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

Global mold release agent market breakdown by , , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of mold release agent in the global mold release agent market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of mold release agent in the global mold release agent market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of mold release agent in the global mold release agent market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of mold release agent in the global mold release agent market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2011 to 2022

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Mold Release Agent Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Mold Release Agent Market by Material Type

3.3.1: Water Based Mold Release Agents

3.3.2: Solvent Based Mold Release Agents

3.3.3: Other Mold Release Agents

3.4: Global Mold Release Agent Market by Product Type

3.4.1: External Mold Release Agents

3.4.2: Internal Mold Release Agent

3.4.3: Semi-permanent Mold Release Agents

3.5: Global Mold Release Agent Market by Application

3.5.1: Die Casting

3.5.2: Rubber

3.5.3: Tire

3.5.4: Concrete

3.5.5: Plastic

3.5.6: Food Processing

3.5.7: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Mold Release Agent Market by Region

4.2: North American Mold Release Agent Market

4.2.1: Market by Product: External, Internal and Semi-permanent

4.2.2: Market by Application: Die Casting, Rubber, Tire, Concrete, Plastic, Food Processing and Others

4.3: European Mold Release Agent Market

4.3.1: Market by Product: External, Internal and Semi-permanent

4.3.2: Market by Application: Die Casting, Rubber, Tire, Concrete, Plastic, Food Processing and Others

4.4: APAC Mold Release Agent Market

4.4.1: Market by Product: External, Internal and Semi-permanent

4.4.2: Market by Application: Die Casting, Rubber, Tire, Concrete, Plastic, Food Processing and Others

4.5: ROW Mold Release Agent Market

4.5.1: Market by Product: External, Internal and Semi-permanent

4.5.2: Market by Application: Die Casting, Rubber, Tire, Concrete, Plastic, Food Processing and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Mold Release Agent Market by Product

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Mold Release Agent Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Mold Release Agent Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Mold Release Agent Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Mold Release Agent Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Mold Release Agent Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

6.3.5: Technology Development



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Wacker

7.2: Daikin

7.3: Dow Corning

7.4: Momentive Performance Materials Inc

7.5: Chem Trend

7.6: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA.

7.7: CRODA

7.8: Chukyo- Yushi Corporation

7.9: McLube Div McGee Industries, Inc.

7.10: Michelman Inc



