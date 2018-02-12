

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA has accepted and granted Priority Review to the company's New Drug Application for lorlatinib.



Lorlatinib is an investigational, anaplastic lymphoma kinase or ALK tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) for the treatment of patients with ALK-positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC, previously treated with one or more ALK TKIs.



Pfizer added that the European Medicines Agency and the Japan Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency have also accepted marketing applications for the use of lorlatinib.



The Prescription Drug User Fee Act or PDUFA goal date for a decision by the FDA is in August 2018.



'Treatment resistance resulting in disease progression is a major challenge faced by patients with ALK-positive metastatic NSCLC. Lorlatinib was developed by Pfizer scientists with the specific goal of overcoming resistance to first- and second-generation ALK-targeted therapies,' said Mace Rothenberg, MD, chief development officer of Oncology, Pfizer Global Product Development.



The submissions are based on Phase 2 data from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial or NCT01970865 of lorlatinib, evaluating patients treated in distinct cohorts based on prior therapy.



Full results from the Phase 2 portion of the trial were presented at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer or IASLC 18th World Conference on Lung Cancer or WCLC in October 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX