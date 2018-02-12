.Nasdaq Copenhagen has given the company below observation status:



ISIN Name



DK0060228559 TDC



TDC A/S has been given observation status, as the company has disclosed that a consortium comprising PFA, PKA, ATP and Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets has decided to launch a take-over offer.



According to rule 2.8 in Rules for issuers of shares the exchange may decide to place a company's shares or other securities in the observation segment. For further information, please see the announcement published by the company on 12 February 2018.



________________________________________________________________________________ ________



For further information, please contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. 0045 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=663187