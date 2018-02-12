

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - MetLife, Inc. (MET) announced that in light of tax reform, the company will increase the investment it makes in its employees. For all eligible U.S. employees, MetLife established a company minimum wage of $15 an hour, well above the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour. The company will also create a new $10 million skills development fund to help its employees around the world upgrade their workplace skills.



MetLife's enhanced programs also include: a minimum MetLife-provided group life insurance benefit of $75,000, regardless of the employee's pay; and a $300 minimum monthly credit for the cash-balance formula of the benefit pension plan.



MetLife also enhanced the 401(k) plan design by moving to auto-enrollment for employee contributions and immediate eligibility for, and vesting in, employer matching contributions.



