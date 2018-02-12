Heidrick & Struggles Promotes New Partners, Principals across Globe

Newest promotions across six continents demonstrate firm's commitment to professional development of exceptional consultant talent

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services globally, announces promotions leading to 21 new Partners and 22 new Principals globally.

"These consultants share a track record of delivering exemplary client service, contributing to the firm's strategic growth agenda and demonstrating the firm's values in all that they do," said Krishnan Rajagopalan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Heidrick & Struggles.

The promoted consultants are based in 21 cities across 13 countries on six continents.

Individuals promoted to Partner in 2018:

Bill Bryan , Partner, Financial Services Practice ( New York )

, Partner, Financial Services Practice ( ) Emma Burrows , Partner, CEO & Board of Directors ( Paris )

, Partner, CEO & Board of Directors ( ) Fabiana Cotrim , Partner, Consumer Markets Practice ( Sao Paulo )

, Partner, Consumer Markets Practice ( ) Florian Delegue, Partner, Industrial Practice ( Paris )

) Jaimee Eddington , Partner, Financial Officers Practice ( Dallas )

, Partner, Financial Officers Practice ( ) Shadi El Farr , Partner, Financial Services Practice ( Dubai )

, Partner, Financial Services Practice ( ) Matt Herzberg , Partner, Heidrick Consulting ( Huntington Beach )

, Partner, Heidrick Consulting ( ) Mark Jackson , Partner, Financial Services Practice ( London )

, Partner, Financial Services Practice ( ) Sam John , Partner, Financial Officers Practice ( New York )

, Partner, Financial Officers Practice ( ) David Joseph , Partner, Industrial Practice ( London )

, Partner, Industrial Practice ( ) Lauren Keefe , Partner, Consumer Markets Practice ( New York )

, Partner, Consumer Markets Practice ( ) Brian Klapper , Partner, Heidrick Consulting ( Huntington Beach )

, Partner, Heidrick Consulting ( ) Carsten Kroehl , Partner, Financial Services Practice ( Frankfurt )

, Partner, Financial Services Practice ( ) Lindsay Leach , Partner, Global Technology & Services Practice ( Boston )

, Partner, Global Technology & Services Practice ( ) Kristin Mehta , Partner, Consumer Markets Practice ( Chicago )

, Partner, Consumer Markets Practice ( ) Amy Turner , Partner, Heidrick Consulting ( London )

, Partner, Heidrick Consulting ( ) Elmer Velasquez , Partner, Global Technology & Services Practice ( New York )

, Partner, Global Technology & Services Practice ( ) Mark Watt , Partner, Heidrick Consulting ( Johannesburg )

, Partner, Heidrick Consulting ( ) Amanda Worthington , Partner, Consumer Markets Practice ( Chicago )

, Partner, Consumer Markets Practice ( ) Beau Yorke , Partner, Industrial Practice ( Perth )

, Partner, Industrial Practice ( ) Adam Zellner , Partner, Information and Technology Officers Practice ( Chicago )

Individuals promoted to Principal in 2018:

Dennis Alimena , Principal, Heidrick Consulting ( Huntington Beach )

, Principal, Heidrick Consulting ( ) Duygu Altuntas , Principal, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Consumer ( Istanbul )

, Principal, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Consumer ( ) Charlie Anderson , Principal, Financial Services Practice ( New York )

, Principal, Financial Services Practice ( ) Anna Aster, Principal, Financial Services Practice ( New York )

) Courtney Disston , Principal, Education, Nonprofit & Social Enterprise Practice ( Philadelphia )

, Principal, Education, Nonprofit & Social Enterprise Practice ( ) Priya Dixit Vyas , Principal, Heidrick Consulting ( London )

, Principal, Heidrick Consulting ( ) Sarah Driscoll , Principal, Global Technology & Services Practice ( London )

, Principal, Global Technology & Services Practice ( ) Julia Goodman , Principal, Consumer Markets Practice ( Johannesburg )

, Principal, Consumer Markets Practice ( ) Marianne Hill , Principal, Financial Services Practice ( Johannesburg )

, Principal, Financial Services Practice ( ) Nao Ichikawa , Principal, Financial Services Practice ( Hong Kong )

, Principal, Financial Services Practice ( ) Youri Lavoine , Principal, Industrial Practice ( Tokyo )

, Principal, Industrial Practice ( ) Brian Lowenthal , Principal, Heidrick Consulting ( Huntington Beach )

, Principal, Heidrick Consulting ( ) Adrienne Martasin , Principal, Financial Officers Practice ( Los Angeles )

, Principal, Financial Officers Practice ( ) Holly McLeod , Principal, Heidrick Consulting ( New York )

, Principal, Heidrick Consulting ( ) Christine Morse , Principal, Global Technology & Services Practice ( San Francisco )

, Principal, Global Technology & Services Practice ( ) Scott Robbin , Principal, Information & Technology Officers Practice ( New York )

, Principal, Information & Technology Officers Practice ( ) John Rubinetti , Principal, Private Equity Practice ( New York )

, Principal, Private Equity Practice ( ) Ina Sood , Principal, Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice ( Washington, D.C. )

, Principal, Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice ( ) Scott Tempel , Principal, Heidrick Consulting ( Huntington Beach )

, Principal, Heidrick Consulting ( ) Karthik Vedagiri , Principal, Global Technology & Services Practice ( Bangalore )

, Principal, Global Technology & Services Practice ( ) Sebastian Walter , Principal, Financial Services Practice ( Dusseldorf )

, Principal, Financial Services Practice ( ) Tracy Zhang , Principal, Industrial Practice ( Hong Kong )

Heidrick & Struggles develops and promotes exceptional employees to better serve its clients - some of the most innovative and influential organizations and leaders in the world.

About Heidrick & Struggles:

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) serves the senior-level talent and leadership needs of the world's top organizations as a trusted advisor across executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 60 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated leadership solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.www.heidrick.com

Media Contact:

Jon Harmon +1 312.496.1593

jharmon@heidrick.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/139127/heidrick_struggles_logo.jpg