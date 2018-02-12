Pyrometer Market by Type, Technology, End-use Vertical and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Pyrometer Market by Type (Fixed Type, Handheld Type), Technology (Optical, Infrared), End-use Vertical (Glass Industry, Ceramic Industry, Metal Processing Industry), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW) - Global forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pyrometer market is expected to be valued at USD 815.9 Million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2017 and 2023

The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing automation in the industrial sector and increasing demand for robust temperature measurement devices in critical industries. Most processes and systems in the manufacturing industry are being automated, and accurate temperature measurement with pyrometer is one such process. This factor would increase the demand for pyrometers in the industrial sector.

The pyrometer market has been segmented, on the basis of type, into fixed and handheld. The fixed type led the pyrometer market in 2016. These pyrometers are used in temperature monitoring processes in critical industries, such as glass, forging, and ceramics.

On the basis of industry, the pyrometer market has been segmented into glass, metal processing, and ceramics. The pyrometer market for the metal processing industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023 owing to the advancement in the forging industry. Moreover, forging companies prefer robust, accurate, and standalone temperature measurement device including pyrometer.

The global pyrometer market is broadly classified on the basis of technology into infrared pyrometers and optical pyrometers. IR pyrometers expected to hold a major share of pyrometer market during the forecast period. This dominance of the IR pyrometer is mainly attributed to its high sensitivity in high temperature, which makes it suitable for end-user industries to detect high temperature with more accuracy.

Europe led the overall pyrometer market and accounted for the largest market share, followed by APAC. The pyrometer market in Europe is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The key drivers for the growth of this market in Europe include the increasing demand for robust temperature measurement devices and increasing automation in the industrial sector. Moreover, the increasing use of pyrometers in metal processing, glass, and ceramics industries further drives the pyrometer market in Europe.

Varying emissivity of the object or surface is restraining the growth of the pyrometer market. All the radiating objects or surfaces have a specific emissivity behavior resulting into a complex designing of the pyrometer. However, surface properties of the material change during the manufacturing process leading to change in the emissivity of the object or surface. It is difficult to design a pyrometer that can accurately measure the temperatures of the objects having different emissivity levels; hence, varying emissivity is considered a restraining factor for the growth of the pyrometer market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers



Increasing Demand for Robust Temperature Measuring Devices in Critical Industries

Increasing Automation in the Industrial Sector

Restraints



Varying Emissivity of the Object or Surface

Opportunities



Growing Forge Industry in Developing Economies

Technological Advancement

Challenges



Accurate Temperature Measurement in Varying Industrial Conditions

