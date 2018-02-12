Quatrro to Host Live Webinar on the 'Importance of Internal Controls in Managing Audits'

ATLANTA, February 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Quatrro Business Support Services, a market leader in providing platform-based and digitally enabled business services to mid-market clients has announced an upcoming complimentary webinar entitled "The Auditors are Coming - Why do I Care?" , exclusively for nonprofit organizations. The webinar is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 from 11 AM to 12 Noon CST.

The focused webinar is the concluding part of a three-part webinar series launched by Quatrro, on the theme of 'Development is from Mars and Finance is from Venus', in August 2017. The past two webinars of the series had addressed a range of issues on how effective communication between the Development and Finance departments within a nonprofit are critical in pursuit of its mission, and, how technology can help in shattering silos within nonprofit organizations by building a bridge between these two departments.

For the third part of the webinar series, Quatrro draws on two recognized thought leaders from the nonprofit industry as presenters to build on the conversation on how Development and Finance departments can collaborate to build a stronger nonprofit. Larisa Morrison, Vice President of the Not-for-Profit division at Quatrro, along with guest presenter, Gayle L. Nelson, Attorney and Development Consultant for nonprofit organizations, will also cover best practices for internal controls and provide insights into how Finance and Development departments can proactively address areas of concern before the audit takes place.

"At Quatrro, we not only offer best in class business support services but also undertake a variety of thought leadership initiatives that consistently bring a deep industry based expertise to our clients. The webinar is one of these initiatives focused towards bringing the nonprofit leaders to discuss on latest industry trends and equip them with the best practices that ensures the success of their mission," saidCharles Harmornick, President, Quatrro Business Support Services. He further added: "Our relentless focus on building market-leading solutions and driving operational and cost efficiencies has also resulted in the acquisition of new clients in the nonprofit domain."

Quatrro received a tremendous response from the nonprofit community on its webinar series and endeavors to launch a new series in the next fiscal to provide relevant and up-to-date information that have a direct impact to the nonprofit community.

About Quatrro Business Support Services

Quatrro Business Support Services, one of the leading businesses under the Quatrro brand, consists of a range of affordable business support services that are offered through the industry's first 'Click and Buy' interface on the cloud. Built on the innovative 'Internet of Things' concept, the digital portal enables SMB clients to review, evaluate and buy a bundle of services off-the-shelf on a 24x7 basis.

Quatrro offers a broad range of platforms and cloud-based accounting services by leveraging the industry's leading accounting platforms designed to create economies of scale resulting in enhanced financial visibility, lower costs and improved business process efficiency. Its client base includes more than 6500+ small & medium businesses across the auto, restaurant, retail, healthcare and hospitality industries, that include franchisees of some of the most legendary and iconic brands in the nation, as well as not-for-profit organizations.

For more information, visit http://www.quatrrobss.com

