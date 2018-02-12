Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality In Healthcare Market Forecast 2018-2028

LONDON, February 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Healthcare market shows immense potential to grow in the future, growing in line with some emerging trends. One such trend is the increasing strategic partnerships in a move to introduce or diversify product portfolios, expanding healthcare provision and training beyond traditional medical devices. Another trend is advances in AR & VR technologies, extending their use beyond entertainment and proof-of-concept devices into the global pharmaceutical market.

Report highlights

• 247 quantitative tables, charts, and graphs across 236 pages

• Global Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Healthcare market outlook and analysis from 2018-2028

• Global Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Healthcare submarket forecasts and analysis at a global & regional level from 2018-2028

• Component forecast 2018-2028:

• Hardware forecast 2018-2028

• Software forecast 2018-2028

• Hardware forecast 2018-2028:

• Head-Mounted Display forecast 2018-2028

• Heads-up Display forecast 2018-2028

• Glasses forecast 2018-2028

• Console forecast 2018-2028

• Others forecast 2018-2028

• Technology forecast 2018-2028:

• Augmented Reality forecast 2018-2028

• Virtual Reality forecast 2018-2028

• AR Application forecast 2018-2028:

• Surgical forecast 2018-2028

• Rehabilitation forecast 2018-2028

• Training & Medical Education forecast 2018-2028

• VR Application forecast 2018-2028:

• Rehabilitation forecast 2018-2028

• Simulation forecast 2018-2028

• Diagnostic forecast 2018-2028

• Pain Distraction forecast 2018-2028

• Key NationalAugmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Healthcare market forecasts 2018-2028

• North America forecast 2018-2028:

• US forecast 2018-2028

• Canada forecast 2018-2028

• Rest of North America forecast 2018-2028

• Europe forecast 2018-2028:

• Germany forecast 2018-2028

• UK forecast 2018-2028

• France forecast 2018-2028

• Rest of Europe forecast 2018-2028

• Asia-Pacific forecast 2018-2028:

• Japan forecast 2018-2028

• China forecast 2018-2028

• India forecast 2018-2028

• Rest of Asia-Pacific forecast 2018-2028

• MEA forecast 2018-2028:

• GCC forecast 2018-2028

• South Africa forecast 2018-2028

• Rest of MEA forecast 2018-2028

• South America forecast 2018-2028:

• Brazil forecast 2018-2028

• Rest of South America forecast 2018-2028

Key questions answered

• What does the future hold for the Healthcare industry with regards to Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality?

• Where should you target your business strategy?

• Which applications should you focus upon?

• Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?

• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?

• Which company is likely to success and why?

• What business models should you adopt?

• What industry trends should you be aware of?

Target audience

• Leading Pharmaceutical companies

• Suppliers

• Contractors

• Technologists

• R&D staff

• Consultants

• Analysts

• CEO's

• CIO's

• COO's

• Business development managers

• Investors

• Governments

• Agencies

• Banks

Companies Mentioned in the Report

5DT (Fifth Dimension Technologies), Inc.

3d Systems Healthcare (formerly Simbionix)

Abott Laboratories

Alphabet Inc.

Anheuser-Busch Companies, LLC.

Applied VR

Bioflight VR

Blippar

Blue Phantom

BMW

Brainlab AG

CAE Healthcare

CAE Inc.

Condé Nast UK

Cynosure, Inc.

Deepstream VR

Emirates Advanced Investments Group (EAIG)

EON Reality

Epocal Inc.

Fast Track Diagnostics (FTD)

Firsthand Technology

GE Healthcare.

General Mills, Inc.,

GestureTek Health

Google

Hearst Magazines UK

Hologic, Inc.

Honda Motor Company, Ltd.

Immersive Touch

ImmersiveTouch Inc.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

LAYAR BV

Medical Realities

Medscape, LLC

METI (Medical Education Technologies, Inc.)

Microsoft

Mimic Technologies Inc.

MindMaze

Osso VR Inc.

Osso VR, Inc.

PepsiCo, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Procter & Gamble

Psious

Siemens Group

Siemens Healthineers.

Small World

Surgical Theater, LLC

The Coca-Cola Company

TheraSim, Inc.

TransEnterix

VirtaMed AG

Virtually Better, Inc.

VirZOOM, Inc.

Vital Images, Inc.

WorldViz

zSpace, Inc

