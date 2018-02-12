The Board of Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter - "Telia Lietuva" or "the Company") has appointed Vaida Jurkoniene as a Head of newly established Unit of Marketing and Communication. The decision to concentrate corporate communication, brand and marketing competences into a new single unit was adopted in July 2017.



From August 2014, Vaida Jurkoniene (born in 1971) was leading the Company's Marketing and Brand Unit. Before that she worked at Kraft Foods (now - Mondelez) for almost 20 years, initially as Brand Manager, later as Chief Marketing Officer responsible for Baltic States & Kaliningrad as well as Member of the Board at Baltics head-quarters.





