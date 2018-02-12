What you need to know:



As informed in the IT Notice Jan 24, 2018 the first draft of the future version of the GCF/TIP 3.6.1 protocol specification is now available on our GCF web page. The launch date for release 3.6.1 is April 23, 2018.



Direct link: download specification



Please note that this notice is related to future 3.6.1 release and that the next release for GCF is version 3.6.0 on February 26, 2018.



GCF release timeline:



-- February 26, 2018: Release version 3.6.0 -- April 23, 2018: Release version 3.6.1



Where can I find additional information?



For questions regarding this notice please contact: DataProducts@nasdaq.com.