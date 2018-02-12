Daily Litecoin News UpdateIt's a calm day in the otherwise stormy crypto world. There hasn't been much noise in the last 24 hours. Cryptocurrencies are trading in green. Litecoin, in particular, has been the second-best performer in the top 10 ranks with 7.36% gains in the past one day. At the time of writing, the LTC to USD rate was slightly shy of $160.00.One theory why demand for the coin seems to be strengthening is because of the upcoming "hard fork." We can't say for certain, but it's a prospect we'll discussing.

