FireEye Stock Flies Higher on Strong ResultsThe stock in focus today is a good example of one of our favorite growth investing strategies. We pick stocks with great products that are likely to gain in the coming years with the rise of the "connected world." As the digital age grows, there would be a number of threats that would appear on the horizon. Investors could make handsome gains from businesses that help to mitigate some of these risks.FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) is one example. It provides comprehensive intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions and helps organizations prepare themselves against, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks..

