A Chinese New Year Greetings video recently attracted public attention on the Internet. In the video set in the New York City, a young man in New York invites an old vagrant to his home to spend the Christmas holiday with his friends. They eat turkey, sing and talk. "Break the barrier and embrace the warmth of family" the concluding line reflects the typical loving and inclusive American family culture.

This video was released globally by Haier, the global leading home appliances brand and an active member of China's National Brands Project. Released right before the Chinese Spring Festival, Haier intends to use this video to show its unique global perspective. Apart from this American family video, there are other 3 videos depicting a romantic French family, a hardworking New Zealand family, and a cross-border Chinese family.

The featured families span different continents and hemispheres. Though different regions have different cultures, and different peoples have different new year traditions, Haier has entered every family's daily life with its smart technologies, met their varied needs, and accompanied them in the most memorable new year moments.

In the past 33 years, Haier has explored the needs of different families in different countries and formed its unique global family culture. Its lineup of six brands, namely Haier, Casarte, Leader, GE Appliance, Fisher Paykel, and AQUA, provide a wide range of products for various smart home scenarios.

By meeting the diversified demands of customers from different cultures and classes, Haier has successfully served the global families and become a window to the global family culture. With a global vision and the capability to explore differentiated demands of global customers to facilitate them with enhanced lifestyles, Haier has become a global leading player in the home appliances industry and a model for Chinese global brands.

Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/n2TjWYsQHAA !

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180212005335/en/

Contacts:

Haier

Chen Xi, 0086-4006-999-999

chenxi@haier.com

http://www.haier.com