Oil and gas company Faroe Petroleum has agreed the sale of a 17.5% working interest in the Fenja development in the Norwegian Sea to Suncor for a cash consideration of $54.5m. The deal, which is expected to cut Faroe's future capital expenditure on Fenja to around £70m, will see the group retain a 7.5% stake in the development. It will also allow Faroe to maintains its "strong" balance sheet and fully funded position across its portfolio of Norwegian field developments. Chief executive officer ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...