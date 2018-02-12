Shares in government IT business CSRA rocketed in pre-market trade on Monday after it agreed to be bought by General Dynamics for $9.6bn. Under the terms of the deal, which General Dynamics said will create the premier provider of high-tech IT solutions to the government technology services market, the defence contractor will pay $40.75 in cash for each CSRA share. Phebe Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer of General Dynamics, said: "The acquisition of CSRA represents a significant ...

