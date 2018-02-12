Repeat Wins for Best Solvency II Solution and Best ESG Solution

For the second straight year, Moody's Analytics has won two categories in the InsuranceERM Awards. Our RiskIntegrity Suite again earned the award for Best Solvency II Solution, while the Moody's Analytics Economic Scenario Generator (ESG) won the Best ESG Solution.

"We are honoured to be recognised again this year with multiple wins in the InsuranceERMAwards," said Colin Holmes, Managing Director of Insurance Solutions at Moody's Analytics. "Having invested heavily to support many customers in meeting Solvency II compliance requirements, we are delighted that the strength of our offerings has been recognised again. We continue to see new customers in this area who want to reduce costs and risk challenges by industrialising their calculation and reporting processes through partnering with a vendor who supports the continuing Solvency II changes."

The RiskIntegrity Suite enables insurers to perform a wide range of capital and solvency calculation measurement, data management, and reporting activities. This modular solution offers both standard-formula and internal-model approaches to support insurers with automation of regulatory capital calculations and reporting. Other features, such as fund look-through for asset data, are especially important for insurers to perform regulator-compliant Solvency II market risk stress requirements for investment classes.

The Moody's Analytics ESG allows insurers and financial institutions to conduct extensive financial analysis in support of their risk and financial management efforts. Clients use the ESG to assess group-wide economic and regulatory capital, develop capital management strategies, price complex embedded guarantees and options, and for various investment applications. Recent enhancements to the ESG have enabled firms to reduce their runtimes and remove additional post-processing steps from their operational processes. Additionally, our Portfolio Modeller builds on the ESG's capabilities to help clients enhance their portfolio risk analysis and asset and liability management.

"Moody's Analytics remains at the forefront of insurance risk and finance management and compliance technology," said Chris Cundy, Managing Editor of InsuranceERM. "Repeat wins for both Best Solvency II Solution and Best ESG Solution reflect the continued development of the company's ESG and RiskIntegrity Suite."

These wins in the InsuranceERM awards follow our win for Technology Vendor of the Year in the Risk Awards and three wins for Insurance solutions in the Risk.net Market Technology awards: Solvency II Product of the Year, Economic Scenario Generation Product of the Year, and Regulatory Reporting Product of the Year. We also recently won Best Solvency II Technology Solution in the Insurance Asset Management Awards.

Click here to learn more about Moody's Analytics Insurance Solutions.

