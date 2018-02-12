New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2018) - CannabisNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Opportunity Amid Cannabis Banking Hurdles," featuring Global Payout, Inc. (GOHE).

Global Payout also recently signed a Sales Partnership Agreement with Eyeconic.tv in a move to explore the potential of creating new revenue streams (http://cnw.fm/vnXs7) while boosting the impact of both parties. The companies plan to leverage the network of dispensaries and industry-specific brands and products established through MTRAC's PotSaver publication in conjunction with Eyeconic.tv's digital media platform. Eyeconic.tv is an innovative producer and distributor of interactive digital mediums focused mainly on digital menus, advertising and kiosks to customers on their business premises. PotSaver is a revenue-producing community periodical and online advertising platform that provides listings for discounted cannabis-related products to local dispensaries and shops. "Establishing this sales partnership with Eyeconic.tv is an incredibly effective way to deliver more value to the solutions and services we are providing to cannabis-related businesses. The Eyeconic.tv team are true pioneers in the digital marketing and advertisement space and have established themselves as the premier provider of these services throughout the cannabis industry. I am pleased they recognize the value we can bring to their brand through the network of dispensaries we have created through our PotSaver publication, as well as through the invaluable expertise our team offers in developing and implementing successful sales and marketing strategies. I am extremely confident that this will be a partnership that is mutually beneficial to the objectives of each of our companies," MTRAC CEO Vanessa Luna said.

About Global Payout, Inc.

Since the company's inception in 2009, Global Payout, Inc. has been a leading provider of comprehensive and customized prepaid payment solutions for domestic and international organizations distributing money worldwide. In 2014, Global introduced its first online payment platform called the Consolidated Payment Gateway (CPG), which allowed its enterprise clients to transfer money to international bank accounts, mobile accounts, and prepaid card accounts. The development of the CPG became the foundation for the introduction of its new, state of the art FINTECH payment system in 2017, for both online and mobile applications to allow account holders to maximize an expanded suite of financial services and minimize operational costs. Global will continue to offer their FINTECH payment system to many vertical markets for support of foreign currency exchange and digital currency, including ongoing support of the banking industry and international governments. For more information, visit www.GlobalPayout.com.

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire ("CNW") is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

