New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2018) - NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Hemp Provides Investors Access to Larger Cannabidiol Market," featuring ChineseInvestors.com (CIIX).

The company's hemp-based health products are available in the United States and Canada. CEO Warren Wang aims to double the company's revenue and expand the business in 2018, with growth in North America as well as China. One of the tools to achieve this is a Yelp-style app for CBD customers. Approved for download by the Apple App Store, it is the world's first Chinese-language mobile cannabis navigation application. The app carries an easily searchable database of marijuana dispensaries and cannabis strains. Customers can use the platform to review and discuss cannabis products, allowing them to find the best recommendations and nearby locations for medical and recreational cannabis. This will broaden the company's reach and raise its profile in the growing number of states where marijuana is legally accessible. CIIX is committed to further research into the use of hemp oil and other CBD products. The company in investing in research and design enterprises with the goal of developing CBD drugs to combat epilepsy and Alzheimer's disease. The application period for new drugs of this type in China is two to four years, meaning that the company will be able to bring products to market far more quickly than in the United States. If this research pays off, then the company will not only be providing new uses for products in a growth sector of the economy, it will also be in position to launch them in the largest customer market in the world.

About ChineseInvestors.com

Founded in 1999, ChineseInvestors.com endeavors to be an innovative company providing: (a) real-time market commentary, analysis, and educational related services in Chinese language character sets (traditional and simplified); (b) advertising and public relation related support services; and (c) retail and online sales of hemp-based products and other health related products. For more information visit www.ChineseInvestors.com.

