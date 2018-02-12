flynas Expands Its International Reach to Pakistan

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, February 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

In its ongoing plans to expand its reach in Asia and open new strategic and international routes, flynas, announces its new flights between the kingdom and Pakistan starting February 15th 2018.

flynas will launch flights from Dammam, Riyadh and Jeddah to both Lahore and Islamabad and will commence on the 15th of February with flights from Riyadh to Lahore. Riyadh to Islamabad flights will follow on the 16th of February, along with flights from Dammam to Lahore. While flights from Jeddah to Lahore will launch on the 17th of February.

flynas flights between the Kingdom and Pakistan will utilize A320 fleet, and new B767 aircraft. Booking can be made through flynas' smartphone application, travel agents, and the flynas website.

These new flynas routes will serve business travelers from and to Saudi Arabia, as well as Hajj and Umrah visitors. It will also connect passengers to many different cities within the Kingdom with flynas' network, which includes 17 domestic destinations.

Commenting on the ongoing expansion, flynas CEO Bander Al-Mohanna said: "Ever since flynas was established over10 years ago, we have been continuously finding new opportunities and reaching new destinations, in order to deliver the best services and connectivity to our dear guests.

"We continue our journey with consumers, promising 2018 to be the year of expansion, to cater to their needs and aspirations to reach further domestic and international destinations."

flynas is a Saudi-national airlines, with a fleet of 31 airbus A320 that consists of two classes: business and economy, and operates more than 1000 weekly flights. flynas offers flights to 17 domestic destinations and 53 international destinations. Since its establishment in 2007, flynas has offered its services to more than 32 million passengers, whom have been successfully transported from hub-airports in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Abha. flynas is committed to its stellar on time performance and customer services, which led to it winning the best low-cost airline in the region at the World Travel Awards for three consecutive years (2015, 2016, 2017), as well as winning Skytrax for 2017.

