Proenza Schouler Debuts Arizona Fragrance

NEW YORK, Feb.12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Proenza Schouler celebrated the launch of their first fragrance, Arizona, in New York City. Guests included Sienna Miller, Dakota Fanning,Alexa Chung,ChloeSevigny,Vittoria Ceretti,RowanBlanchard,Bill Skarsgard, Leigh Lezark,Poppy Delevingne, Jessica Hart,Lauren Santo Domingo andRainey Qualley,whowere treated to a private performance by SZA.

The first fragrance by Proenza Schouler is a radiant eau de parfum, blooming with a white cactus flower accord and a unique mineral signature.Arizona is a feeling of adventure, a state of mind. A place of beauty and mystery. Inspired by the ravines and ridges that define the horizon of the Sonoran Desert of Arizona, the bottle is a piece of art in itself. The final shape, like a drop encapsulated into faceted angles of rocks, is a unique glass innovation allowing a disruptive asymmetry.

