sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
12.02.2018 | 15:32
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Proenza Schouler Debuts Arizona Fragrance

NEW YORK, Feb.12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Proenza Schouler celebrated the launch of their first fragrance, Arizona, in New York City. Guests included Sienna Miller, Dakota Fanning,Alexa Chung,ChloeSevigny,Vittoria Ceretti,RowanBlanchard,Bill Skarsgard, Leigh Lezark,Poppy Delevingne, Jessica Hart,Lauren Santo Domingo andRainey Qualley,whowere treated to a private performance by SZA.

Lazaro Hernandez, SZA, Jack McCollough

The first fragrance by Proenza Schouler is a radiant eau de parfum, blooming with a white cactus flower accord and a unique mineral signature.Arizona is a feeling of adventure, a state of mind. A place of beauty and mystery. Inspired by the ravines and ridges that define the horizon of the Sonoran Desert of Arizona, the bottle is a piece of art in itself. The final shape, like a drop encapsulated into faceted angles of rocks, is a unique glass innovation allowing a disruptive asymmetry.

Links to Images:
- Arrivals:https://bfa.com/events/23283
- Party:https://bfa.com/events/23291
- Atmosphere:https://bfa.com/events/23289

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/640920/BFA_23283_2795854.jpg


© 2018 PR Newswire