OppenheimerFunds Strengthens UK Wealth Management Business with Appointment of Charles Oldmeadow

LONDON, Feb.12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --OppenheimerFunds, a leading global asset manager, announced the appointment of Charles Oldmeadow as Business Development Director. He will join the team focusing predominantly on intermediary clients and institutions in the UK.

Oldmeadow joins from Jupiter Asset Management, where he was responsible for Discretionary Wealth Managers. He will be based in London and report to Doug Stewart, Head of EMEA for OppenheimerFunds.

Stewart commented "Our aim is to be a trusted partner to sophisticated clients throughout EMEA and this hire reflects the importance of the region to OppenheimerFunds. With Charlie joining, we will be well placed to continue to grow the business while further developing our existing client relationships. I am delighted to have Charlie on board at this exciting time in our development."

OppenheimerFunds continues to invest in its EMEA business to better support its growing client base in the region. The firm has hired Patrik Silfverling as Head of Nordics and Benelux, Dicken Watson as EMEA COO and, last year, opened its new European headquarters in London.

In addition to developing products to meet the needs of its clients, OppenheimerFunds is committed to supporting the communities where it is active and has broadened its philanthropic efforts to include London in its 10,000 Kids by 2020 initiative, which aims to introduce children to math literacy programs. The firm is proud to be a supporter of MATHSWORLDUK's "Ring of Fire" exhibit at the Science Museum in London.

About OppenheimerFunds

OppenheimerFunds, Inc., a leader in global asset management, is dedicated to providing solutions for its partners and end investors. OppenheimerFunds, including its subsidiaries, manages more than $261 billion in assets for over 13 million shareholder accounts, including sub-accounts, as of January 31, 2018.

Founded in 1959, OppenheimerFunds is an asset manager with a history of providing innovative strategies to its investors. The firm's 16 investment management teams specialize in equity, fixed income, alternative, multi-asset, and factor and revenue-weighted ETF strategies, including ESG as a signatory of the UN PRI. OppenheimerFunds and its subsidiaries offer a broad array of products and services to clients, who range from endowments and sovereigns to financial advisors and individual investors. OppenheimerFunds and certain of its subsidiaries provide advisory services to the Oppenheimer family of funds, and OFI Global Asset Management offers solutions to institutions. The firm is also active through its Philanthropy & Community initiative: 10,000 Kids by 2020, reaching children with introductions to math literacy programs.

Web: oppenheimerfunds.com

Tweets: twitter.com/OppFunds

Podcasts: oppenheimerfunds.com/advisors/podcasts

Shares of Oppenheimer funds are not deposits or obligations of any bank, are not guaranteed by any bank, are not insured by the FDIC or any other agency, and involve investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Before investing in any of the Oppenheimer funds, investors should carefully consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. Fund prospectuses and summary prospectuses contain this and other information about the funds, and may be obtained by asking your financial advisor, visiting oppenheimerfunds.com or calling 1.800.CALL OPP (225.5677). Read prospectuses and summary prospectuses carefully before investing.

Oppenheimer funds are distributed by OppenheimerFunds Distributor, Inc.

225 Liberty Street, New York, NY 10281-1008

© 2018 OppenheimerFunds Distributor, Inc. All rights reserved.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/640931/OppenheimerFunds_Doug_Stewart.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/640932/OppenheimerFunds_Patrik_Silfverling.jpg