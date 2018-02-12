BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, February 9
|BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST plc (LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155)
|All information is at 31 January 2018 and unaudited.
|Performance at month end with net income reinvested
|One
|Three
|One
|Three
|Five
|Month
|Months
|Year
|Years
|Years
|Net asset value
|-1.5%
|6.8%
|9.9%
|56.3%
|-15.9%
|Share price
|-0.1%
|4.7%
|9.3%
|61.9%
|-12.9%
|Euromoney Global Mining Index
|0.2%
|8.2%
|7.7%
|48.3%
|-3.2%
|(Total return)
|Sources: BlackRock, Euromoney Global Mining Index, Datastream
|At month end
|Net asset value including income1:
|448.39p
|Net asset value capital only:
|441.79p
|1 Includes net revenue of 6.58p
|Share price:
|397.50p
|Discount to NAV2:
|11.3%
|Total assets:
|£885.7m
|Net yield3:
|4.5%
|Net gearing:
|12.4%
|Ordinary shares in issue:
|176,455,242
|Ordinary shares held in treasury:
|16,556,600
|Ongoing charges4:
|1.10%
|2 Discount to NAV including income.
3 Based on quarterly interim dividends of 3.00p per share declared on 4May2017, 10 August 2017 and 10 November 2017 in respect of the year ended 31 December 2017 and a final dividend of 9.00p per share in respect of the year ended 31 December 2016.
4 Calculated as a percentage of average net assets and using expenses, excluding finance costs, for the year ended 31 December 2016.
|Sector
|% Total
|Country Analysis
|% Total
|Assets
|Assets
|Diversified
|49.9
|Global
|63.7
|Copper
|19.6
|Latin America
|11.5
|Gold
|14.9
|Australasia
|10.2
|Silver & Diamonds
|7.7
|Other Africa
|6.4
|Industrial Minerals
|6.3
|Canada
|5.5
|Zinc
|1.7
|USA
|1.1
|Aluminium
|0.3
|India
|0.7
|Iron Ore
|0.1
|South Africa
|0.6
|Net current liabilities
|(0.5)
|Russia
|0.4
|-----
|Kazakhstan
|0.4
|100.0
|Net current liabilities
|(0.5)
|=====
|-----
|100.0
|=====
|Ten Largest Investments
Company
|% Total
Assets
|Glencore
|9.2
|Rio Tinto
|8.9
|BHP
|8.8
|Vale
|7.6
|First Quantum Minerals
|7.3
|Teck Resources
|6.1
|Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde
|3.5
|South32
|3.1
|Newmont Mining
|3.1
|Newcrest Mining
|2.3
|Commenting on the markets, Evy Hambro and Olivia Markham, representing the Investment Manager noted:
|Performance
|The Company's NAV decreased by 1.5% in January, underperforming its benchmark, the Euromoney Global Mining Index, which rose by 0.2%.
|The mining sector had a strong start to 2018 buoyed by broadly positive performance from the mined commodities and optimism ahead of the sector's reporting season in February. The macroeconomic backdrop remained supportive for mining with consensus being that 2018 will be a year of synchronous and stable global economic growth. The International Monetary Fund is now expecting global growth to increase at 3.9% this year, which would be the fastest pace for seven years. Meanwhile, China's official GDP data suggested its economy grew by 6.9% in 2017, marking the first year since 2010 that growth accelerated.
|In the base metals space, zinc and nickel prices rose by 7.7% and 6.7% respectively, whilst copper gave back some of its recent gains, falling by 1.8%. Gold and silver prices were up 2.9% and 1.3% respectively, supported by continued US dollar weakness. Meanwhile, bulk commodity prices softened, with coking coal down by 1.6% and iron ore down by 1.4%, however still sitting at high levels versus Q4 2017.
|Strategy and Outlook
|After two strong years, investors that have not been exposed to mining may now be questioning if they have missed the opportunity. We are, however, still a long way below the peak in 2011 and the sector continues to trade at a valuation discount to broader equity markets. Meanwhile, the miners are trading on very attractive cash flow multiples with Glencore, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto all currently trading at forward free cash flow yields of around 10% for example. For the mined commodities, in most cases, we believe they look reasonably fairly priced and so our base case is that they remain relatively range-bound at current levels which sees healthy profitability for the sector. Crucially, however, mining equities are still pricing in commodity prices well below current spot prices and, as such, we are constructive on the shares but neutral the commodities themselves. Many still distrust the miners, expecting them to make the same mistakes of the past in terms of poor capital discipline. Our view though is that the pain of the recent down-cycle is still too fresh in the minds of management teams for this to become a widespread issue in the near-term. We have begun to see moderate increases in sustaining capex announced, but we believe for the most part these have been necessary increases rather than indicative of a widespread return to poor capital discipline.
|All data points are in US dollar terms unless stated otherwise.
|12 February 2018
|ENDS
