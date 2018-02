BODYCOTE PLC (the "Company')

12 February 2018

NOTIFICATION OF CHANGE OF REGISTRAR

Bodycote Plc (the "Company') announces that, with effect from Monday, 12 February 2018, the Company has transferred the management of its share register from Link Asset Services (formerly Capita Asset Services) to Equiniti Limited.

Contact for queries:

U Ball, Company Secretary: Springwood Court, Macclesfield, SK10 2XFTel: 01625 505300

Bodycote plc LEI 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29