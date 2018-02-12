Construction Films Market Worth USD 13.24 Billion by 2022

PUNE, India, February 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Construction Films Market by Type (LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, PP, PVC, PVB, PET/BOPET, BOPA), Application (Barriers & Protective, Decorative), And Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mea, And Latam) - Global Forecast to 2022 " published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to grow from USD 10.62 Billion in 2017 to USD 13.24 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2017 and 2022.

The substantial increase in the demand for construction films to conserve energy and block UV light to fight damage to furnishings due to fading is driving the construction films market. Construction films also help contain broken glasses that enhance safety and security. The installation of these films is expected to grow due to the rising concerns over safety and security in both, residential and commercial constructions.

Based on type, the PP/BOPP segment of the construction films market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, in terms of value and volume, during the forecast period.

PP films can be metalized to enhance the gas barrier properties for applications that demand long shelf life of products. PP films are being increasingly used due to their excellent moisture barrier characteristics, good clarity, and high gloss and tensile strength. PP films are used in roofing, carpet cushioning, etc.



Based on application, the barriers & protective segment is projected to lead the construction films market, in terms of value and volume, during the forecast period

The high demand for construction films as vapor barriers, gas barriers, building enclosures, window films, UV protection, floor underlay, basement capping, etc., is driving the construction films market. Construction films are used as vapor barriers, as these films block the water vapor from the ground underneath the building.

The APAC region is estimated to be the largest market for construction films in 2017, in terms of value and volume.

The APAC region is estimated to be the largest market for construction films in 2017. The growth of the APAC construction films market can be attributed to industrial expansion, the presence of well-established manufacturers, and technological advancements in construction in the region.

Key players in the Construction Films Market include Saint-Gobain (France), Berry Global Group (Lithuania), Eastman Chemical (Switzerland), Raven (US), RKW SE (Germany), Polyplex Corporation (Thailand), Climax Synthetic (India), Tech Folien (UK), PLASTIKA KRITIS (Greece), QINGDAO KF PLASTICS (China), and Polifilm Extrusion (Germany).

