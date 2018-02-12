Diana Celella Appointed SBID President and Tom Marquardt, President Elect

LONDON, February 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Society of British and International Design (SBID) has appointed Diana Celella as the new SBID President for the term 2018 - 2020. Succeeding SBID's Founding President, Dr Vanessa Brady OBE, Diana is committed to further developing SBID's core mission; to guide and measure the profession's trading standards.

Diana Celella is an award winning designer based in the West Midlands. She has been a practitioner for over 30 years and currently operates in the commercial sector of interior design, specializing in healthcare projects, including care homes, dental practices, assisted living and retirement villages. She is recognized throughout the industry as an expert in retirement living design and implementation of evidence based design.

Diana was appointed as the SBID Midlands Regional Director from 2010 to 2012, after which, due to her tenacity and delivery, was then appointed as Chairman of the Regional Directors. Diana was also chosen as the Chairman of the SBID Healthcare Design Advisory Council since its inception in 2013, bringing together interior designers and other industry related professionals to examine how design can be best used to meet the needs of the healthcare industry.

Passionate about the future of the industry, Diana is particularly keen to further develop the organisation's work in the field of education, ensuring the quality of teaching in the sector is supported by the industry's experts to enhance the exchange of people, services and knowledge.

SBID also appointed HOK's Vice President and Director of Interiors Tom Marquardt, IIDA, SBID, AMA-EC as President Elect until 2020. An internationally respected leader, Tom's innovative work with interiors, interdisciplinary design and branded environments has been recognized for almost three decades. Tom will take office in 2020 and serve as President until 2022.

Past President and Founder, Dr Vanessa Brady OBE, says "The role of President of SBID is now established. A strong figurehead ambassadorial head of the organisation has been sought and appointed in two of the most apt leaders in their specific field of expertise. I am delighted to hand over the challenge to these fine and highly regarded designers who also bring diversity in skills, location and disciplines demonstrating the diversity and global reach of the industry as I step into my new less prominent public role of CEO. In my new role, I will focus on business and design development of the organization and the industry at large."

Jacquiline James, pr@sbid.org ,+44(0)207-738-9383