Nets A/S: Evergood 5 AS has completed and settled the recommended takeover offer for Nets A/S



On behalf of Evergood 5 AS ("Offeror"), Nets A/S ("Nets") hereby announces that the voluntary, recommended public takeover offer for Nets has been completed and settled as described in the attached announcements from the Offeror.



For media enquiries:

Pia Stoklund, Head of Communications at +45 29 48 26 46 or pstok@nets.eu (mailto:pstok@nets.eu)

For investor enquiries:

Lars Østmoe, Head of M&A and IR at +47 91 34 71 77 or lostm@nets.eu (mailto:lostm@nets.eu)

Information on Nets

Nets is a leading provider of digital payment services and related technology solutions across the Nordic region. Nets sits at the centre of the digital payments ecosystem and operates a deeply entrenched network, which connects merchants, corporate customers, financial institutions and consumers enabling them to make and receive payments as well as, increasingly, utilise value-added services to help them improve their respective activities.

Evergood 5 AS' recommended takeover offer for Nets A/S has been Completed

Evergood 5 AS' anbefalede overtagelsestilbud på Nets A/S er blevet gennemført

DK - Announcement - Completion has occurred (http://hugin.info/173023/R/2168128/834763.pdf)

Announcement - Settlement has occurred (http://hugin.info/173023/R/2168128/834762.pdf)



