Nets A/S: Evergood 5 AS has completed and settled the recommended takeover offer for Nets A/S
On behalf of Evergood 5 AS ("Offeror"), Nets A/S ("Nets") hereby announces that the voluntary, recommended public takeover offer for Nets has been completed and settled as described in the attached announcements from the Offeror.
For media enquiries:
Pia Stoklund, Head of Communications at +45 29 48 26 46 or pstok@nets.eu (mailto:pstok@nets.eu)
For investor enquiries:
Lars Østmoe, Head of M&A and IR at +47 91 34 71 77 or lostm@nets.eu (mailto:lostm@nets.eu)
Information on Nets
Nets is a leading provider of digital payment services and related technology solutions across the Nordic region. Nets sits at the centre of the digital payments ecosystem and operates a deeply entrenched network, which connects merchants, corporate customers, financial institutions and consumers enabling them to make and receive payments as well as, increasingly, utilise value-added services to help them improve their respective activities.
