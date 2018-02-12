Market roll out of Panasonic's HIT modules fitted with Enphase Energy's new IQ7X Microinverter penciled in for May in North America, Enphase confirms.California-headquartered microinverter specialist Enphase Energy has announced today a partnership with Japanese electronics giant Panasonic to deliver AC modules that utilize the latest product iterations from both firms. The new microinverter from Enphase - the IQ 7X - is to be fitted to Panasonic's 96-cell HIT solar modules and made available to distributors and installers in North America. Such a partnership follows on from existing AC module ...

