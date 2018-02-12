Chinese bank lending picked up sharply at the start of the year, but some economists cautioned about reading too much into the data due to distortions from seasonal effects, pointing out signs of a slowdown evident in broader measures of credit growth. According to the People's Bank of China, new yuan loans shot higher from just 584bn yuan in December to hit 2.9trn yuan in January, racing past the 2.05trn yuan which economists had penciled-in and the previous record mark of 2.51trn hit in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...