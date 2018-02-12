The Rockefeller Foundation's Cloud-based Planning, Budgeting, and Forecasting Solution to be Showcased in CCH Tagetik Webinar

STAMFORD, Conn., February 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

U.S.-based philanthropic organization replaced legacy system with CCH Tagetik's cloud CPM solution

CCH Tagetik, part of Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting and a leader in global performance management software solutions, today announced that it will host the live webinar, "The Rockefeller Foundation: When a Modern CPM Environment Puts the Finance Function in the Driver's Seat" from 10:00 to 10:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, February 15.

During the webinar, Irena DiMario, manager of financial reporting for The Rockefeller Foundation, will discuss the company's transition from its legacy financial system to CCH Tagetik's cloud-based CPM solution. Established in 1913, The Rockefeller Foundation uses assets exceeding $4 billion to promote the well-being of humanity throughout the world through grants, partnerships, and innovative initiatives. In managing its endowments, financial objectives are achieved through a diversified investment portfolio and highly disciplined planning, budgeting, and spending.

"Our business had long outgrown our existing finance system," said DiMario. "We knew we needed a much more agile, unified solution for the detailed planning, budgeting, and forecasting that our foundation requires. We also wanted a solution that offered an enhanced user experience to facilitate widespread adoption and increased collaboration with our business users." DiMario is responsible for The Rockefeller Foundation's day-to-day accounting operations, as well as providing accurate, comprehensive data and insights for strategic planning and forecasting.

During the webinar, which will also include a live demo, DiMario will discuss the following topics:

The business drivers behind the decision to adopt a new finance solution.

The selection process and steps involved in moving to a more automated, standardized solution.

The structure of the implementation project, data migration requirements, and user rollout.

The rationale for choosing a cloud-based solution.

The impact of CCH Tagetik on planning, budgeting, and forecasting processes.

For more information and to register for the complementary webinar, click here.

