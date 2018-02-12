

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York state prosecutors have filed a lawsuit against disgraced American film producer Harvey Weinstein, his brother and the production firm the Weinstein Company (TWC), for failing to protect their employees from prolonged sexual misconduct despite multiple complaints from them.



New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman said he filed a civil rights lawsuit Sunday in anticipation of an imminent sale of the Weinstein Company, which could leave victims without adequate redress.



The legal action comes at a time businesswoman Maria Contreras-Sweet and Ron Burkle were finalizing a deal to take over TWC, which is now on the verge of bankruptcy.



There are reports that the deal has either collapsed or is on hold as a result of the lawsuit.



Several women have accused Weinstein of raping them, while sexual misconduct allegations emerged from Hollywood A-listers such as Angelina Jolie, Rose McGowan, Asia Argento, Rosanna Arquette, Cara Delevingne and Gwyneth Paltrow, all who have worked with him.



The Company that Weinstein co-founded fired him following the allegations.



NYPD and London Police are investigating some of the claims against the movie mogul, who has reportedly been at a rehabilitation center in Arizona.



The lawsuit alleges that the film production company's board failed to take adequate steps to protect its staff despite complaints that Weinstein abused female employees, and made verbal threats to kill them.



The lawsuit, filed in the State Supreme Court in New York, included new allegations about Weinstein's 'vicious and exploitative mistreatment' of employees.



The lawsuit set a condition that adequate compensation for the victims, and protection for employees should be ensured before any sale of the Weinstein Company takes place.



Responding to the lawsuit, TWC board of directors said many of the allegations relating to the Board are inaccuratey. 'With respect to the Company's ongoing sale process, the Board sought a transaction to preserve jobs and create a victim fund,' the Board said in a statement to Deadline.



