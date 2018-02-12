Tallinn, 2018-02-12 16:18 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Finnish Supreme Court judgment on the fairway dues dispute against Finnish state



On 9th of February 2018, the Supreme Court of Finland made a decision on AS Tallink Grupp subsidiary Tallink Silja OY appeal against the Helsinki Court of Appeal 8th of August 2016 judgment on fairway dues dispute against Finnish state.



Pursuant to the Supreme Court judgement, no procedural authorization was given for the appeal to refund to the shipowners the fairway dues, charged in excessive extent in the years 2001-2004, with interests and the Helsinki Court of Appeal 8th of August 2016 judgment will remain in effect.



Veiko Haavapuu Financial Director AS Tallink Grupp Sadama 5/7 10111 Tallinn, Estonia Tel. +372 640 9914 E-mail veiko.haavapuu@tallink.ee